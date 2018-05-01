The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HIT-AND-RUN: A teenager is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Blanchardstown, Dublin this morning.

2. #CERVICAL CANCER: Health Minister Simon Harris has published a memo he received two weeks ago on the cervical cancer scandal.

3. #MISSING: A body has been discovered by gardaí who were searching for missing woman Natalia Karaczyn.

4. #LIMERICK: A garda manhunt is underway after a man sexually assaulted a female student in Limerick city.

5. #ABORTION: A London coroner has described the events that led to the death of a woman who had travelled to the UK from Ireland for an abortion in 2012 as catastrophic and deeply sad, RTÉ is reporting.