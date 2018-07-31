The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK Ruth Morrisseyâ€™s situation is â€˜more hopefulâ€™, a court heard today, as doctors are planning a case of radical radiotherapy. The High Court case against the HSE, US-based lab Quest Diagnostics and Irish firm Medlab Pathology has been adjourned until 18 September.

2. #SIPO An order by Sipo that Amnesty should return a â‚¬137,000 grant has been quashed after a High Court appeal.

3. #BORDER POLL Sinn FÃ©in leader Mary Lou McDonald says that â€˜a chaotic Brexitâ€™ is not the time to seek a united Ireland.

4. #COURT A second boy charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel has been remanded in custody until August.

5. #RAW MEAT The FSA has warned caterers and food businesses not to serve or offer undercooked minced beef burgers, following a serious food poisoning incident.

