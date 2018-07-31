This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Adam Daly Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,218 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Fatin
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Fatin

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK Ruth Morrisseyâ€™s situation is â€˜more hopefulâ€™, a court heard today, as doctors are planning a case of radical radiotherapy. The High Court case against the HSE, US-based lab Quest Diagnostics and Irish firm Medlab Pathology has been adjourned until 18 September.

2. #SIPO An order by Sipo that Amnesty should return a â‚¬137,000 grant has been quashed after a High Court appeal.

3. #BORDER POLL Sinn FÃ©in leader Mary Lou McDonald says that â€˜a chaotic Brexitâ€™ is not the time to seek a united Ireland.

4. #COURT A second boy charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel has been remanded in custody until August.

5. #RAW MEAT The FSA has warned caterers and food businesses not to serve or offer undercooked minced beef burgers, following a serious food poisoning incident.

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.Â 

