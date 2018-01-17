The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Remistudio

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAD WEATHER: Motorists have been urged to take care as Status Orange snow/ice and Status Yellow wind warnings have been issued.

2. #KERRY BABIES: After yesterday’s Garda apology, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised to Joanne Hayes on behalf of the State.

3. #SLAGGING: Nigel Farage has branded Leo Varadkar a ‘European Unionist’.

4. #NEW YORK: A former CIA agent has been arrested with top-secret information listing the real identities of undercover spies.

5. #SULKY DEATH: A verdict of accidental death has been returned at an inquest into a sulky accident which killed a 12-year-old boy.