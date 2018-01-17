  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 5:07 PM
11 hours ago 7,249 Views No Comments
Source: Shutterstock/Remistudio

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAD WEATHER: Motorists have been urged to take care as Status Orange snow/ice and Status Yellow wind warnings have been issued.

2. #KERRY BABIES: After yesterday’s Garda apology, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised to Joanne Hayes on behalf of the State.

3. #SLAGGING: Nigel Farage has branded Leo Varadkar a ‘European Unionist’.

4. #NEW YORK: A former CIA agent has been arrested with top-secret information listing the real identities of undercover spies.

5. #SULKY DEATH: A verdict of accidental death has been returned at an inquest into a sulky accident which killed a 12-year-old boy.

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

