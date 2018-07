The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/AzmanRazak

1. #BYE BYE BABY: Eamon Dunphy is to leave RTE after 40 years.

2. #HIGH COURT: Four female lecturers at NUIG have been promoted after settling a gender discrimination case.

3. #PHIBSBORO ROAD: A road in north Dublin has been closed after a truck struck a pedsstrian.

4. #RYANAIR: The latest planned pilots’ strike is to take place on the Friday of the August bank holiday weekend.

5. #NO BREAK: Kit Kat has been told it doesn’t legally own the shape of the four-fingered chocolate bar.

