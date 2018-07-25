This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 5:02 PM
23 minutes ago 846 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4147438

shutterstock_522746260 Source: Shutterstock/AzmanRazak

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BYE BYE BABY:Â Eamon Dunphy is to leave RTE after 40 years.

2. #HIGH COURT:Â Four female lecturers at NUIG have been promoted after settling a gender discrimination case.

3. #PHIBSBORO ROAD:Â A road in north Dublin has been closed after a truck struck a pedsstrian.

4. #RYANAIR:Â The latest planned pilotsâ€™ strike is to take place on the Friday of the August bank holiday weekend.

5. #NO BREAK:Â Kit Kat has been told it doesnâ€™t legally own the shape of the four-fingered chocolate bar.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Flames ravage Greek seaside as wildfires kill 74
108,087  36
2
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following suspected heroin overdose
58,139  50
3
Department of Foreign Affairs updates travel advice for Greece as Irish honeymoon couple caught up in wildfires
49,205  9
Fora
1
'People think it's great when you're in 60 shops - but I'm not pulling a massive salary'
499  0
2
Jameson's makers want to open a VIP-only hideout in inner-city Dublin
482  0
3
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
246  0
The42
1
No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders
55,205  46
2
Analysis: Tyrone improve, Dublin's concern, addition of Murchan and a gem in Howard
20,492  17
3
Kevin McStay accepts proposed 12-week ban for clash with linesman
17,360  25
DailyEdge
1
Poll: Is it a dressing gown or a housecoat?
7,314  5
2
Tony McGregor said the generosity of the GoFundMe campaign has touched his heart
6,133  1
3
Graham Norton is hosting a table quiz that's offering a 4 course meal made by the local priest as a prize
5,495  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
COURTS
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over â‚¬1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie