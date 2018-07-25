The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/AzmanRazak

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BYE BYE BABY:Â Eamon Dunphy is to leave RTE after 40 years.

2. #HIGH COURT:Â Four female lecturers at NUIG have been promoted after settling a gender discrimination case.

3. #PHIBSBORO ROAD:Â A road in north Dublin has been closed after a truck struck a pedsstrian.

4. #RYANAIR:Â The latest planned pilotsâ€™ strike is to take place on the Friday of the August bank holiday weekend.

5. #NO BREAK:Â Kit Kat has been told it doesnâ€™t legally own the shape of the four-fingered chocolate bar.

