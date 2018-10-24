This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 4:57 PM
22 minutes ago 301 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4303601
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORK A man in his 60s has been arrested after a man in his 50s was shot dead near Macroom.

2. #COURTS A Limerick man who stabbed, burned, and beat his partner has been jailed for nine and half years.

3. #JOB LOSSES Bord Na Móna has announced that up to 430 workers are to be made redundant at the company.

4. #SCHOOL CLOSURES The Taoiseach says it will be difficult to find alternative classrooms for pupils at schools closed over fire and structural safety issues.

5. #USA The US Secret Service has intercepted two potentially explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton and former Barack Obama.

