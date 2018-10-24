The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORK A man in his 60s has been arrested after a man in his 50s was shot dead near Macroom.

2. #COURTS A Limerick man who stabbed, burned, and beat his partner has been jailed for nine and half years.

3. #JOB LOSSES Bord Na Móna has announced that up to 430 workers are to be made redundant at the company.

4. #SCHOOL CLOSURES The Taoiseach says it will be difficult to find alternative classrooms for pupils at schools closed over fire and structural safety issues.

5. #USA The US Secret Service has intercepted two potentially explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton and former Barack Obama.