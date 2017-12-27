The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRRRR People living on high ground should expect up to 3cm of snowfall overnight with Met Eireann issuing a status yellow snow-ice warning.Â The cold and wet conditions will persist over the coming days, turning stormy on Saturday. We hope youâ€™re still on your holidays.

2. #RIP A young man in his 20s died in the early hours of this morning after being struck by a carÂ at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy in Donegal.

3. #JOBS Goldman Sachs is to move its European asset management business to Dublin in April 2019 â€“ after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

4. #COURTS A man has been charged in connection with the death of Irish man Charles McCarthy in Perth, Australia. RTÃ‰ reports that 34-year-old Andrew Doan stayed with the Cork man after the incident and helped give him first aid.

5. #WE KNOW WHAT YOUâ€™VE BEEN WATCHING The numbers are inâ€¦ and theyâ€™re not surprising. The show which attracted the largest audience for RTÃ‰ over the Christmas period so far was Mrs Brownâ€™s Boys. Check out what else did well here.