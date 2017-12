The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRRRR People living on high ground should expect up to 3cm of snowfall overnight with Met Eireann issuing a status yellow snow-ice warning. The cold and wet conditions will persist over the coming days, turning stormy on Saturday. We hope you’re still on your holidays.

2. #RIP A young man in his 20s died in the early hours of this morning after being struck by a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy in Donegal.

3. #JOBS Goldman Sachs is to move its European asset management business to Dublin in April 2019 – after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

4. #COURTS A man has been charged in connection with the death of Irish man Charles McCarthy in Perth, Australia. RTÉ reports that 34-year-old Andrew Doan stayed with the Cork man after the incident and helped give him first aid.

5. #WE KNOW WHAT YOU’VE BEEN WATCHING The numbers are in… and they’re not surprising. The show which attracted the largest audience for RTÉ over the Christmas period so far was Mrs Brown’s Boys. Check out what else did well here.