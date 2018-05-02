  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 2 May, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 2 May 2018, 4:45 PM
Image: Nataliya Kuznetsova via Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CANCER SCANDAL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that there will be a redress scheme for women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. The HSE is answering questions before the Oireachtas Health Committee this afternoon.

2. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: Former garda press officer Superintendent David Taylor was “bitter” about being moved from his role in the press office in 2014, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

3. #JOBS: Coca-Cola has announced the closure of its plant in Athy, Co Kildare, which will result in the loss of 82 jobs.

4. #MURDER: The husband of murdered woman Natalia Karaczyn is being questioned by gardaí in Sligo over her death.

5. #BREAST SCREENING: British MPs were told today by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt that up to 270 women may have died because they missed a breast screening.

