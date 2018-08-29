The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELECTION: Businessman, and former presidential candidate, Sean Gallagher has confirmed he will seek a nomination to run again for president of Ireland.

2. #OCCUPATION: Housing activists have vowed not to leave a house on Frederick Street North in Dublin city after being told to vacate by the High Court.

3. #PORT TUNNEL: The Port Tunnel in Dublin has been closed in both directions after a serious incident.

4. #JASTINE VALDEZ: The parents of murdered Jastine Valdez have described how they knew something terrible had happened to their daughter when she didn’t arrive home.

5. #AN POST: The CEO of An Post has said that the decision to close 159 post offices in rural areas is “the opposite of an attack on rural Ireland”.