The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM ALI: A woman has died after a caravan was blown off the edge of a cliff in Co Galway.

2. #PLOUGHING: The second day of the National Ploughing Championships has been called off due to the extreme weather today.

3. #SHOTS FIRED: Gardaí in North Dublin are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a home in Ballymun.

4. #BORDER: Táinaiste Simon Coveney said it was “verging on irresponsible journalism” to report that Ireland could have to increase its corporate tax rate in exchange for the European Union’s support on the Irish border issue.

5. #ABORTION: Politicians have been told that the proposed three-day wait period for a woman to obtain an abortion is “not supported by evidence”.