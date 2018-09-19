This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 September, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,552 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4244758
Image: Shutterstock/Nataliya Kuznetsova
Image: Shutterstock/Nataliya Kuznetsova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM ALI: A woman has died after a caravan was blown off the edge of a cliff in Co Galway. 

2. #PLOUGHING: The second day of the National Ploughing Championships has been called off due to the extreme weather today. 

3. #SHOTS FIRED: Gardaí in North Dublin are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a home in Ballymun

4. #BORDER: Táinaiste Simon Coveney said it was “verging on irresponsible journalism” to report that Ireland could have to increase its corporate tax rate in exchange for the European Union’s support on the Irish border issue.

5. #ABORTION: Politicians have been told that the proposed three-day wait period for a woman to obtain an abortion is “not supported by evidence”. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

