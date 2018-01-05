The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CONCERNED: The Bishop of Waterford has sent a letter to local schools warning them about a convicted paedophile ex-priest in the area.

2. #FIRE AND FURY: US President Donald Trump has said that an explosive book about his administration is “full of lies”.

3. #BALLYJAMESDUFF: A man is to appear before Cavan District Court charged in relation to the murder of a Marek Swinder on New Year’s Eve.

4. #CHERRY ORCHARD: A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting incident in Dublin yesterday evening.

5. #BOMB CYCLONE: Four people were reportedly killed as a giant winter ‘bomb cyclone’ brought temperatures as low as - 29 C to parts of the eastern US and Canada.

6. #DISCRIMINATION: A shop owner who reprimanded a pregnant employee about her appearance and said she needed to look better has been ordered to pay €18,000.

7. #MELTDOWN: Apple has confirmed that all Mac and iOS devices are affected by security flaws that have been detected worldwide and may leave computers vulnerable.

8. #PENNSYLVANIA: A US man who was arrested and allegedly injected with drugs used to treat anxiety disorders in a case of mistaken identity has launched a lawsuit. (BBC)

9. #GERMANY: Noah Becker, the son of German former tennis star Boris Becker, plans to press charges against a politician who sent a ‘racist’ tweet about him.