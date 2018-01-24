The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STORM GEORGINA: A weather warning remains in place for six counties after strong winds from Storm Georgina hit the country last night.

2. #WATER:Â Irish Water has apologised to aÂ Galway family with three children who have gone more than five years without a reliable water supply at their home.

3. #AFGHANISTAN:Â At least 11 people have been injured after gunmen blasted their way into the charity Save the Childrenâ€™s office in Afghanistan yesterday.

4. #MUELLER:Â US attorney generalÂ Jeff Sessions was named yesterday as the first member of Donald Trumpâ€™s cabinet to be questioned in the probe into allegations of Russian election meddling.

5. #STORMONT:Â A fresh round of talks will kick off today to try to restore the power sharing in Northern Ireland. But thereâ€™s not a lot of optimism that they will be successful.

6. #CHARLETON:Â Former garda commissioner NÃ³irÃ­n Oâ€™Sullivan faced some tough questions yesterday at the Disclosures Tribunal, but she wasnâ€™t phased.

7. #CARILLION:Â The collapse of a UK construction company is having a knock-on effect on the construction of new school buildings in Ireland, RTÃ‰ reports.

8. #PHYSICS:Â Warnings have been issued over the future of some secondary school subjects due to a shortage of teachers.

9. #REFERENDUM:Â Down Syndrome IrelandÂ has released a statement calling on campaigners in the debate on the Eighth Amendment not to use images of people with Down syndrome to make their arguments.