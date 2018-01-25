The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said that he is ready to be questioned as part of the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by his campaign.

2. #TAXIS: A new initiative allows taxi drivers who feel unsafe carrying suspicious fare are now able to covertly tip-off gardaí if they fear they are about to be robbed.

3. #POLL: The first Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll of the year has found that Leo Varadkar’s approval rating is at 60%.

4. #BRAZIL: The former president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lost an appeal against his corruption conviction.

5. #DAVOS: World leaders – including US president Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar – are due in the Swiss ski resort for the World Economic Forum.

6. #THE FALL: Tributes have been paid to the lead singer of The Fall after he died, aged 60.

7. #ABUSE: The victims of former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar – who was yesterday sentenced to a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison – have thanked people for their support through a long and public campaign.

8. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has forecasted heavy showers moving in from the west this morning, with some hail or thunder expected. In the afternoon, the showers will become lighter with more sunshine.

9. #MILAN: Two people have died and 10 were seriously injured after a train derailed near Milan in Italy.