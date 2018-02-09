The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DONEGAL: Families have said they will leave Tory Island if a 42-year-old ferry comes into service.

2. #OXFAM: Aid workers for charity Oxfam used prostitutes during Haiti relief efforts, a report in The Times has claimed.

3. #STOCK MARKET: Asian markets have taken a fresh beating as the global slump continues.

4. #CHILD SAFETY: A school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to badly worn tyres and rust has been taken out of service.

5. #OBESITY CRISIS: School healthy eating programmes are having no impact on childhood obesity in the UK.

6. #ECSTASY: A rickshaw driver caught with â‚¬4k worth of drugs has been given a suspended sentence on the condition she leaves Ireland.

7. #WASHINGTON: The White House has admitted it could haveÂ â€™done betterâ€™ over allegations of domestic abuse against a senior aide.

8. #WINTER OLYMPICS: Russian athletes implicated in doping have failed in a last-minute bid to compete at the Winter Olympics.

9. #MORAL HAZARD:Â Irish people stopped paying mortgages in their droves after a ruling blocked the banks from evicting