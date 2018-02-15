The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FLORIDA: It has been confirmed that 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school yesterday.

2. #SUSPECT: The 19-year-old suspected gunman had previously been expelled from the school.

3. #CRISIS: Our FactFind looked at whether it’s cheaper to have a mortgage than to rent in Ireland.

4. #SCIENCE: A study has found a possible link between cancer and ultra-processed foods like TV dinners.

5. #CLONBURRIS: There has been a big falling out among councillors over social housing plans for Dublin’s newest town.

6. #SCANDAL: Australia’s deputy prime minister is to “take leave” after details of an affair with a younger colleague were revealed.

7. #MSF: International aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres has said it had to sack 19 people for harassment last year.

8. #LAMBING SEASON: “Angry” farmers fear new sheep inspections will put pregnant ewes at risk.

9. #DEADLOCKED: Power-sharing talks have collapsed in the North with no deal reached, so what happens now?