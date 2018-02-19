The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #NORTH STRAND: Dublin north inner city locals are objecting to a charity homeless support centre opening in their area.

2. #BURGLARY: A south Dublin burglary gang is targeting new areas following a 45-second garda response time to an attempted robbery.

3. #SHERIFF STREET: A revolver, ammunition and cocaine were seized at a house in Dublin’s north inner city.

4. #BAFTAS: Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards’ won five Baftas last night.

5. #THE NORTH: Leo Varadkar is to meet with Sinn Féin leadership today to “hear their version of events” over the Northern impasse.

6. #MARCH: Florida students are to march on Washington to “shame” politicians into changing gun laws.

7. #EARLY DEVELOPMENT: New blood and urine tests can indicate autism in children earlier.

8. #POLLUTION: Most deepwater fish have ingested microplastics, according to a new Irish study.

9. #GUIDELINES: Students who opt-out of religion classes should be taught another subject.