  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here are the headlines as we begin the working week.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 9:00 AM
16 minutes ago 3,449 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913657
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Facebook could be investigated on both sides of the Atlantic after explosive investigations into its relationship with a UK political campaign firm.

2. #HOODED MEN: The European Court of Human Rights will today deliver its judgement in the case the alleged torture and ill-treatment of 14 men interned in Northern Ireland.

3. #BREXIT: Leo Varadkar is on his way to visit Angela Merkel today in his first visit to Berlin as Taoiseach.

4. #ROADS: A 17-year-old man died and three others were injured in a single car collision in Limerick.

5. #BETHANY HOMES: A mother and baby home activist has refused to join a selection panel for a forum for survivors as he fears it will  delay former residents getting redress.

6. #WEINSTEIN COMPANY: Harvey Weinstein’s former production company has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy.  (BBC News)

7. #TINA SATCHWELL: Today marks one year since 45-year-old Tina Satchwell went missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork.

8. #PORNO POOL PARTY: A British expat convicted of using “pornographic” photos to promote a pool party in Cambodia has had the rest of his jail term suspended. (The Guardian)

9. #CITY LIVING: Dublin has been ranked ahead of London, Paris and Madrid in an international Quality of Life survey that sees Dublin as the best city across Ireland and the UK.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
130,080  7
2
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
86,820  322
3
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
70,918  82
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
595  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
221  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
130  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
57,419  37
2
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
57,178  34
3
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
54,153  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
29,215  5
2
Ant McPartlin has been arrested following a drink-driving incident in London
7,214  9
3
10 random rules you'll definitely recognise from a childhood in the 1990s
6,453  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
Aer Lingus apologises after people spend night in airport due to flight cancellations
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
OPINION
'The notion that RTÃ is the only public service broadcaster in the State is nonsense'
'The notion that RTÉ is the only public service broadcaster in the State is nonsense'
The Cattle Raid of Cooley is our national epic - and still has resonance for modern rural life
Opinion: 'When we ask that question – why doesn’t she leave? - we abuse again'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie