The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Facebook could be investigated on both sides of the Atlantic after explosive investigations into its relationship with a UK political campaign firm.

2. #HOODED MEN: The European Court of Human Rights will today deliver its judgement in the case the alleged torture and ill-treatment of 14 men interned in Northern Ireland.

3. #BREXIT: Leo Varadkar is on his way to visit Angela Merkel today in his first visit to Berlin as Taoiseach.

4. #ROADS: A 17-year-old man died and three others were injured in a single car collision in Limerick.

5. #BETHANY HOMES: A mother and baby home activist has refused to join a selection panel for a forum for survivors as he fears it will delay former residents getting redress.

6. #WEINSTEIN COMPANY: Harvey Weinstein’s former production company has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy. (BBC News)

7. #TINA SATCHWELL: Today marks one year since 45-year-old Tina Satchwell went missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork.

8. #PORNO POOL PARTY: A British expat convicted of using “pornographic” photos to promote a pool party in Cambodia has had the rest of his jail term suspended. (The Guardian)

9. #CITY LIVING: Dublin has been ranked ahead of London, Paris and Madrid in an international Quality of Life survey that sees Dublin as the best city across Ireland and the UK.