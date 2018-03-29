The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: Latest figures released yesterday show that there are now 3,755 homeless children in Ireland.

2. #TRIAL: The use text messages has been growing significantly in Ireland’s criminal investigations.

3. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí have expressed fears that they do not have the equipment or staff to adequately police the visit of the Pope and potential arrival of Donald Trump this year.

4. #REFERNDUM: A referendum on whether to Repeal the Eighth Amendment of the constitution will take place on 25 May, it was confirmed yesterday.

5. #ESRI: Attitudes to migration in Ireland became more negative during the recession, and are now worse than the western Europe average, a report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

6. #VENEZUELA: A US federal judge has rejected Saudi Arabia’s bid to drop lawsuits alleging it helped orchestrate the 9/11 attacks.

7. #TUSLA: The CEO of Tusla has said that dealing with allegations of historical abuse is “one of the most challenging areas” of the Child and Family Agency’s work.

8. #DAMAGES: Siobhan Phillips – the woman shot - by Adrian Crevan Mackin moments before he killed Garda Tony Golden has launched a damages case against the gardaí.