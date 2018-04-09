The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AIRSTRIKE: A Syrian military airport was hit this morning with deadly missile strikes, with 14 confirmed dead.

2. #DEATH: Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man at his Dublin home.

3. #ORBAN: Hungary’s nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban claimed a “historic victory” as his right-wing party took a thumping lead in the country’s key parliamentary election.

4. #RISK: An emergency motion calling for Dublin City Council to carry out a renewed risk assessment report on the city in light of last month’s Ballymun fire is being brought forward at the monthly meeting tonight.

5. #REPORT: A new report has recommended that vulnerable witnesses including victims of sexual violence could be better protected by the use of pre-recorded cross-examinations.

6. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: Fianna Fáíl TD and former PAC chairman John McGuinness is to appear before the Disclosures Tribunal today.

7. #MORTGAGE: The number of High Court cases launched by some of Ireland’s main banks has dropped in the first three months of this year compared to last year, but opposition TDs have said that there is “no room for complacency” on the issue.

8. #GERMANY: A man who drove a vehicle into a group of people in Germany yesterday was known to police, RTÉ reports.

9. #DRIVING LICENCE: Security had to be called last week to the Santry NDLS centre after people refused to leave when it was closing.