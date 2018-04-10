  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 7:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SYRIA: US president Donald Trump was poised to decide on possible military action against the Syrian regime, after vowing to respond “forcefully” to the latest alleged chemical atrocity carried out in the lengthy civil war.

2. #LUAS: A new Daft report shows that rent for properties close to Dart stations and Luas stops rose by 3% to an average of €1,770 per month in the first three months of the year.

3. #GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT: Former US president Bill Clinton has spoken about his memories of the negotiations around the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed 20 years ago today.

4. #SAMMON: Subcontractors and schools impacted by the collapse of construction firm Carillion have expressed further concerns and confusion over pay and construction completion following the news that building contractor Sammon has been sent into examinership.

5. #INDIA: A total of 23 children were killed after a school bus plunged off a mountain road into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills.

6. #PASSPORTS: A Dublin family has said they are in danger of missing out on a family holiday because of misinformation and confusion during the passport application process.

7. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí have appealed for dash cam footage after a member was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at a checkpoint in Dublin’s inner city this morning.

8. #KERRY: Gardaí are investigating after two tourists were killed in an incident involving a pony and trap on a narrow mountain path that serves as a top tourist attraction in Kerry.

