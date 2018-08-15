This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 7:44 AM
3 minutes ago 2 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4181431
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEARCH: Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to the murder of Deirdre Jacob.

2. #BEST OF LUCK: The Leaving Cert results are out today, and top marks have dropped across English, Irish and Maths.

3. #GENOA: Rescuers searched frantically through the night for survivors in the Italy bridge collapse.

4. #THE TROUBLES: A special ceremony will take place today to mark the 20th anniversary of Omagh bombing.

5. #HOUSING CRISIS: Airbnb has been accused of turning villages into “holiday resorts” as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors.

6. #WEATHER WATCH: Rain is set to spread across the country today – but will it stay for the weekend?

7. #PHOENIX PARK: The HSE emergency chief, speaking about the papal visit, has said: “We’re not saying there will be deaths but we’re planning for that eventuality”.

8. #FRASER ANNING: An Australian senator has been widely condemned for calling for a “final solution” to immigration.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Westminster car crash: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences
    107,000  94
    2
    		'Immense tragedy' - At least 30 dead after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy
    100,329  46
    3
    		Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    50,129  23
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes Stores is turning a long-vacant, former Blackrock pub into a new store
    5,066  0
    2
    		'I was an oyster farmer, a bouncer, a milkman, a janitor - it all helped get me to where I am today'
    428  0
    3
    		Homebase plans to close three Irish stores as its new owners slice costs
    354  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster coaches spend off-season in New Zealand in search of missing 1%
    29,126  30
    2
    		'This is disgusting': Italy defender issues plea after narrowly avoiding Genoa bridge tragedy
    28,776  2
    3
    		'We don't want to take the medals off because then you're back to reality'
    27,503  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are sharing the random things their partner does for them, and it is too pure
    9,985  1
    2
    		13 of the best (and worst) outfits people have worn while collecting their LC results over the last 35 years
    9,184  9
    3
    		12 times you were much more like Kris Jenner than you'd care to admit
    7,331  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CRIME
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    Gardaí identify persons of interest in new Deirdre Jacob murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    GARDAí
    Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
    Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
    Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
    Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí
    DUBLIN
    Airbnb accused of turning villages into 'holiday resorts' as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors
    Airbnb accused of turning villages into 'holiday resorts' as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors
    Young woman assaulted and robbed in Dublin city centre
    Builders find weapons during Dublin works
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you think drivers who park on cycle lanes should get penalty points?
    Poll: Do you think drivers who park on cycle lanes should get penalty points?
    Poll: Do you welcome new hotels being built in Dublin?
    Poll: Should plastic bottles be banned from Irish beaches?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie