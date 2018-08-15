The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEARCH: Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to the murder of Deirdre Jacob.

2. #BEST OF LUCK: The Leaving Cert results are out today, and top marks have dropped across English, Irish and Maths.

3. #GENOA: Rescuers searched frantically through the night for survivors in the Italy bridge collapse.

4. #THE TROUBLES: A special ceremony will take place today to mark the 20th anniversary of Omagh bombing.

5. #HOUSING CRISIS: Airbnb has been accused of turning villages into “holiday resorts” as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors.

6. #WEATHER WATCH: Rain is set to spread across the country today – but will it stay for the weekend?

7. #PHOENIX PARK: The HSE emergency chief, speaking about the papal visit, has said: “We’re not saying there will be deaths but we’re planning for that eventuality”.

8. #FRASER ANNING: An Australian senator has been widely condemned for calling for a “final solution” to immigration.