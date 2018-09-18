The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PROTESTS: A civil liberties group has said that a mooted ban on the taking photographs of gardaí would “criminalise ordinary members of the public”.

2. #TAX TAKE: Workers across salary levels are still paying more personal tax than they did a decade ago, new research has found.

3. #TRADE WAR: US President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires.

4. #BACK AGAIN: The Dáil is back today after its summer recess, with items on the agenda including housing and policing.

5. #THE PLOUGHING: Around 300,000 people are expected to attend the National Ploughing Championships which begin today in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

6. #LIADH NÍ RIADA: Sinn Féin presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada says she was “naive” when she made comments about the HPV vaccine in 2016.

7. #DRUG DEALING: Garda resourcing is under the spotlight in Ballymun amid allegations that pre teens are being used to ferry drugs.

8. #EMMYS: The Emmy Awards last night featured a marriage proposal and wins for TV shows Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

9. #HELENE: Persistent rain and strong winds will move in tonight ahead of tomorrow’s national wind warning as Ireland prepares to receive the tail end of ex-Hurricane Helene.