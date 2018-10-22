This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Aisling O'Rourke Monday 22 Oct 2018, 7:47 AM
46 minutes ago 1,915 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4298334
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Vyc
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Vyc

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEATH: Gardaí are continuing to question a man arrested in connection with the death of a mother of two in Cabra. Her body was found yesterday afternoon. 

2. #CLONTARF HOSPITAL The Minister for Health is facing a series of Dáil questions over claims hospital staff were required to change statements after an incident of self-harm.

3. #APOLOGY: The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised to thousands of victims of institutional sex abuse.

4. #ARDGILLAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE The principal of Balbriggan school Ardgillan Community College has told RTE’s Morning Ireland the school hopes to find alternative accommodation for 200 students affected by the closure of one of its buildings.

5. #JAMAL KHASHOGGI Turkey has vowed to reveal ‘naked truth’ over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death. The Turkish leader’s statement came the day after Saudi authorities conceded Khashoggi had been killed inside their diplomatic compound in Istanbul.

6. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to tell the House of Commons today that a deal on Brexit is almost complete. Several Sunday newspapers reported yesterday that rebellious MPs were preparing a fresh bid to topple her leadership.

7. #BUS: It’s emerged tickets sold on Bus Éireann’s website for its Dublin-Belfast service cost significantly more than tickets for the exact same service sold on the Northern Irish Translink’s website.

8. #HALLOWEEN Over 700 halloween products were seized at Dublin Port last year for failing to meet EU safety standards. Customers are being urged to be on the lookout for safety approved products.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    68,794  103
    2
    		‘When RTÉ wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    66,098  14
    3
    		Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    46,409  0
    Fora
    1
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    380  0
    2
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    177  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    84,064  57
    2
    		Leinster brought back down to earth with narrow defeat to thrilling Toulouse
    36,956  91
    3
    		Geaney grabs hat-trick while Clifford is sent-off on contrasting day for Kerry forwards
    33,111  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    26,589  2
    2
    		Poll: How would you feel if a proposal or baby announcement took place at your wedding?
    14,256  1
    3
    		Choose Your Favourite Witch And We'll Give You A Halloween Movie To Watch
    4,124  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    RAPE
    'Evil, dark crimes': Australian PM apologises to thousands of victims of child sex abuse
    'Evil, dark crimes': Australian PM apologises to thousands of victims of child sex abuse
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence
    OPINION
    Here's why Ireland needs a bioeconomy
    Here's why Ireland needs a bioeconomy
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie