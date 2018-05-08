The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SCOPING INQUIRY: Health Minister Simon Harris will today bring the terms of reference for a scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal to Cabinet.

2. #Q AND A: What is the timeline of a pregnancy? We have the answers here.

3. #JUSTICE: Labour’s Alan Kelly says that his “legitimate” questions about the Department of Justice are going unanswered.

4. #IRAN: Donald Trump will decide the future of the Iran nuclear deal today.

5. #ED SHEERAN: Two teenage girls were injured in separate incidents near Ed Sheeran’s gigs in Cork over the weekend.

6. #NEW YORK: New York state’s top prosecutor has resigned, just hours after being accused by The New Yorker of physically assaulting four women.

7. #DON’T MEET THE FAMILY: Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar not to fund the Catholic festival which will include a visit from the Pope, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

8. #WEATHER: The nice weather we had over the weekend is gone. And it won’t be back for a while.

9. #CRAZY: UK Foreign Secretary has called the UK’s post-Brexit trade plan “crazy”.