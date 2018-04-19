The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #INM: Communications Minister Denis Naughten has defended contact he had with a PR agency over the proposed takeover of Celtic Media by Independent News and Media, amid mounting pressure from the opposition.

2. #SICK LEAVE: The health sector lost the highest number of days due to work-related injury, equating to 92,000 days per year between 2008 and 2014, according to new research.

3. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to TV presenter Dale Winton, who has died at the age of 62.

4. #BEFLAST: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man whose body was discovered in Belfast last night.

5. #EVICTIONS: The government has been criticised by opposition party members, housing experts and NGO officials for failing to signal measures to prevent families living in buy-to-let properties being evicted.

6. #PRISON: The Prison Officers’ Association has accused the Prison Service of failing to record all assaults on prison officers, RTÉ News reports.

7. #CANCER: Two out of every five public patients are waiting over three months to get tested for bowel cancer – the second most common cancer-related death in Ireland.

8. #CHECK THE REGISTER: If you can’t find yourself on the checktheregister.ie, it’s likely you’re still able to vote.