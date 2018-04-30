  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Monday 30 Apr 2018, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Hui
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Hui

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SMEAR TESTS: About 2,000 women have contacted the HSE’s CervicalCheck helpline amid  ongoing controversy over how abnormalities in smear tests were handled. A statutory inquiry may be established.

2. #SMEAR TESTS: An audit into the CervicalCheck controversy has found that more than 12 women have died, RTÉ News reports. It has yet to be determined if their deaths were due to delayed diagnoses.

3. #AMBER RUDD: The opposition is heaping pressure on UK Prime Minister Theresa May, after Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned over the Windrush immigrants scandal.

4. #SCIENTOLOGY: Locals in Ballivor, Co Meath have expressed their upset over the commencement of building work on a Scientology-backed drug rehab centre.

5. #WEXFORD: A new school in Wexford impacted by the collapse of the UK construction company Carillion has been told to prepare “contingency plans” for September in case it can’t open for the new term.

6. #BANKERS: Writing in TheJournal.ie, Finance and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the government’s stance on bankers’ pay has “remained unchanged since the financial crisis“.

7. #KABUL: At least 21 people have been killed in two suicide bombs in Kabul, Afghanistan.

8. #MEXICO: Nearly 200 Central American migrants crossing through Mexico and attempting to seek asylum in the United States have been stopped by border inspectors.

9. #WEATHER: It’s cold and frosty in many areas today but a ‘warm front‘ is on the way later this week, Met Éireann has said.

Órla Ryan
