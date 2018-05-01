The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SMEAR TESTS: Health Minister Simon Harris will today bring a plan for a Hiqa investigation into the CervicalCheck screening programme to the Cabinet.

2. #REFERENDUM: Concerns have been raised over Facebook ads claiming to offer “unbiased facts” ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum later this month.

3. #FOSTER CHILD: A single mother has said she intends to appeal to the High Court after her foster child was taken from her care and given to an adoptive couple instead because of the wishes of the biological mother.

4. #AUSTRALIA: Cardinal George Pell, an aide to Pope Francis, is to face trial over multiple historic sex offences in Australia. He denies the charges.

5. #SLIGO: A man who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn was released without charge this morning.

6. #TARIFFS: US President Donald Trump has held off on imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, offering them a 30-day reprieve.

7. #CAKE ROW: A Belfast bakery that was found to have discriminated against a customer over its refusal to make a wedding cake with a slogan supporting gay marriage will have its appeal heard by the highest court in the UK later today.

8. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: Ashley Judd is suing Harvey Weinstein, saying the former movie mogul damaged her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.

9. #SUGAR TAX: The sugar tax, which targets manufacturers of sweetened drinks, comes into effect today.

