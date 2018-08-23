The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: Businesses in Dublin are “nervous” ahead of this weekend’s papal visit and have complained about the “uncertainty” surrounding footfall in the capital.

2. #RYANAIR: An agreement has finally been reached between Irish pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute, the union Fórsa has said. Members will now be balloted on the deal.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: About 90% of people who’ve used emergency accommodation hostels in Dublin have seen drug-taking and violence during their time there.

4. #BREXIT: The UK’s Brexit Secretary is set to promise unilateral action to keep trade and transport flowing freely in the event of a no-deal.

5. #TRADE WAR: The US has imposed steep tariffs on another $16 billion (€13.8 billion) of Chinese goods, triggering a swift retaliation from Beijing.

6. #WMOF: Issues affecting Catholic members of the LGBT community are set to be discussed at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin today.

7. #COMPENSATION: A schoolboy who was found to be discriminated against on the grounds of his disability has been awarded €5,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

8. #TAX: Banks are likely to be allowed to continue to pay zero tax on billion-euro profits following a Department of Finance review of exemptions for lenders and other corporations, the Irish Examiner reports.

9. #AUSTRALIA: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull vowed not to “give in to bullies” in the face of a new leadership challenge, but said he will quit politics if his party no longer supports him.