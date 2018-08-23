This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Gabriel Lucido
Image: Shutterstock/Gabriel Lucido

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PAPAL VISIT: Businesses in Dublin are “nervous” ahead of this weekend’s papal visit and have complained about the “uncertainty” surrounding footfall in the capital.

2. #RYANAIR: An agreement has finally been reached between Irish pilots and Ryanair over the ongoing industrial dispute, the union Fórsa has said. Members will now be balloted on the deal.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: About 90% of people who’ve used emergency accommodation hostels in Dublin have seen drug-taking and violence during their time there.

4. #BREXIT: The UK’s Brexit Secretary is set to promise unilateral action to keep trade and transport flowing freely in the event of a no-deal.

5. #TRADE WAR: The US has imposed steep tariffs on another $16 billion (€13.8 billion) of Chinese goods, triggering a swift retaliation from Beijing.

6. #WMOF: Issues affecting Catholic members of the LGBT community are set to be discussed at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin today.

7. #COMPENSATION: A schoolboy who was found to be discriminated against on the grounds of his disability has been awarded €5,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

8. #TAX: Banks are likely to be allowed to continue to pay zero tax on billion-euro profits following a Department of Finance review of exemptions for lenders and other corporations, the Irish Examiner reports.

9. #AUSTRALIA: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull vowed not to “give in to bullies” in the face of a new leadership challenge, but said he will quit politics if his party no longer supports him.

