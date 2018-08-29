The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A man has died following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am. The M1 southbound at Junction 5 Balbriggan is currently closed and is expected to reopen within the next hour.

2. #ÁRAS: Businessman Sean Gallagher is set to formally announce he is seeking a nomination to contest the presidential election.

3. #FIRE: Parts of Belfast city will remain closed to the public this morning as structural engineers assess the risk of the Primark building collapsing following yesterday’s major fire.

4. #DRUGS: A Lithuanian drugs gang member is believed to have left Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a number of raids on homes linked to the gang.

5. #PUERTO RICO: Hurricane Maria killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to the results of a long-awaited independent investigation commissioned by the government of the US island territory.

6. #JOHN MCCAIN: Mourners will gather today at Arizona’s Capitol to pay their respects to the late Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday.

7. #SIPO: President Michael D Higgins must reimburse taxpayers for using publicly funded services including cars, offices or staff at Áras an Uachtaráin during his campaign for re-election, the Irish Examiner reports.

8. #TEXAS: A jury has found a white police officer guilty of murdering an unarmed 15-year-old African American boy – a rare conviction resulting from a high-profile police shooting case.

9. #DRIVER: A ministerial driver who alleged he was unfairly dismissed after not providing sufficient proof for his expenses has had his claim rejected by the Workplace Relations Commission.