This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 4,789 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4207307
Image: Shutterstock/OlegDoroshin
Image: Shutterstock/OlegDoroshin

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A man has died following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am. The M1 southbound at Junction 5 Balbriggan is currently closed and is expected to reopen within the next hour.

2. #ÁRAS: Businessman Sean Gallagher is set to formally announce he is seeking a nomination to contest the presidential election.

3. #FIRE: Parts of Belfast city will remain closed to the public this morning as structural engineers assess the risk of the Primark building collapsing following yesterday’s major fire.

4. #DRUGS: A Lithuanian drugs gang member is believed to have left Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a number of raids on homes linked to the gang.

5. #PUERTO RICO: Hurricane Maria killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to the results of a long-awaited independent investigation commissioned by the government of the US island territory.

6. #JOHN MCCAIN: Mourners will gather today at Arizona’s Capitol to pay their respects to the late Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday.

7. #SIPO: President Michael D Higgins must reimburse taxpayers for using publicly funded services including cars, offices or staff at Áras an Uachtaráin during his campaign for re-election, the Irish Examiner reports.

8. #TEXAS: A jury has found a white police officer guilty of murdering an unarmed 15-year-old African American boy – a rare conviction resulting from a high-profile police shooting case.

9. #DRIVER: A ministerial driver who alleged he was unfairly dismissed after not providing sufficient proof for his expenses has had his claim rejected by the Workplace Relations Commission.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An attack on rural Ireland' - Criticism as An Post releases list of 159 post offices to close
    82,564  118
    2
    		'Grave concerns' that Belfast Primark store building may collapse after major fire
    81,884  42
    3
    		Race for the Áras: Get to know your presidential hopefuls
    45,612  130
    Fora
    1
    		The Square Tallaght was back in the black the year it was put up for sale
    521  0
    2
    		'On my first day, I turned on the computer and went, "Oh my God, what am I doing?"'
    438  0
    3
    		Airlines have been accused of 'padding' schedules to avoid compensation payouts for being late
    423  0
    The42
    1
    		Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    33,295  63
    2
    		'While everyone was having a party in the front room, the FA were sneaking in the back door and getting in Rice's ear'
    32,559  59
    3
    		Who are the leading contenders to win the 2018 Footballer of the Year?
    23,164  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what the stars of Malcolm in the Middle look like in 2018
    7,990  1
    2
    		Irish people on Twitter have been sharing some really lovely things teachers did for them back in school
    7,511  0
    3
    		Drake is apparently now dating an 18-year-old ...it's The Dredge
    6,998  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in €1m property repossession case
    School launches High Court challenge over decision requiring it to enrol boy with autism
    HIGH COURT
    High Court remands man (23) in custody wanted by US authorities on fatal road crash charges
    High Court remands man (23) in custody wanted by US authorities on fatal road crash charges
    Teacher who allegedly called student a 'little b***h' wins appeal to challenge dealing of complaint
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    GARDAí
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie