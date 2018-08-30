The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TERROR ATTACKS: Irish researchers are hoping to prevent the use of trucks in terror attacks by creating a new technology that will alert authorities when a vehicle has been hijacked.

2. RYANAIR: Ryanair cabin crew are to be represented by a trade union, Fórsa, for the first time.

3. #SCAM: Irish consumers have been warned about a number of fraudulent websites advertising well-known brands for discount prices on social media.

4. #LIDL: The Lidl supermarket that was destroyed by damage done by members of the public during Storm Emma in March is set to reopen on the same site today.

5. #SMEAR TESTS: An expert group tasked with looking for an “alternative mechanism” of redress to prevent women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy having to go to court still hasn’t met, the Irish Independent reports.

6. #GRENFELL TOWER: A woman who worked for Kensington and Chelsea Council in London has been charged with fraud offences relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

7. #GRAVEYARD: Gardaí have begun an investigation after up to 30 headstones were damaged in Bluebell Cemetery in Dublin 12.

8. #BAN: US whistleblower Chelsea Manning, jailed for leaking classified information, is facing a ban from Australia with organisers of a speaking tour saying today her visa application Is likely to be refused.

9. #LUMEN: Plans have been unveiled for a new five-storey office block on Dublin’s Baggot Street, which is being built at a cost of €18 million.

