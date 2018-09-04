This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 8:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock/rigsbyphoto
Image: Shutterstock/rigsbyphoto

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHILDCARE: Lower-income families spend 20% of their disposable incomes on childcare, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute.

2. #CLAMPING: Dublin City Council is looking for new clampers – and is inviting tenders for a contract with an estimated total value of €45 million.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children’s health, new research has found.

4. #SYRIA: US President Donald Trump has warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s last rebel stronghold with the help of Russia and Iran, saying the offensive could trigger a “human tragedy”.

5. #CANNABIS: The son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, Joshua, has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €30,000 worth of cannabis last week, a number of newspapers are reporting.

6. #INM: A ruling will be made in the High Court today on whether or not inspectors from the State’s corporate watchdog will be appointed to investigate affairs at Independent News and Media.

7. #US: Former American football player Colin Kaepernick, who triggered a political debate after kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice, is the face of a new Nike advertising campaign

8. #HPV: Nearly two-thirds of people in Ireland are unaware that men have an equal chance of contracting a HPV infection, according to new research. 

9. #SUPREME COURT: US President Donald Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to face tough questioning from Democrats as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for the first of up to four days of hearings.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

