Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 8:41 AM
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy
Image: Shutterstock/morkovkapiy

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: Concerns have been raised at a Dublin hospital after a psychiatric patient, who had professed to have suicidal ideation, left his ward and attempted to take his own life in a staff pantry.

2. #EXERCISE: A quarter of the world’s adult population are insufficiently active, putting them at greater risk of numerous diseases, a new study has found.

3. #JAPAN: At least 10 people have been killed as Japan grapples with the devastation caused by its most powerful storm in a quarter of a century.

4. #US: Donald Trump plans to lead a meeting of the heads of state of the United Nations Security Council on Iran in late September.

5. #TAOISEACH: A tell-all book about Leo Varadkar’s rise to the office of Taoiseach has been published today.

6. #CANCER: A life-extending drug is now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients in Ireland.

7. #PHILIPPINES: A mayor on President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of allegedly narcotics-linked officials has been shot dead in his own office, according to police.

8. #BELFAST: Primark has said workers from its Belfast store, which was destroyed by a fire, will be paid this week and next week.

9. #WHITE HOUSE: Donald Trump has dismissed as false the contents of a book which claims current and former aides called him an “idiot” and a “liar”.

