The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: A homeless woman unable to find somewhere for her or her one-year-old child to stay for the night in Dublin is an example of what is now “a regular occurrence”, according to Focus Ireland.

2. #FINE GAEL: The Fine Gael parliamentary party think-in is starting today, and housing, Brexit and the Budget are on the agenda.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump has called for the unmasking of an anonymous senior official who wrote in the New York Times that top members of his administration are undermining the president to curb his “misguided impulses”.

4. #BULLYING: Nearly half of Irish teenagers witness bullying in school, according to a new report by Unicef.

5. #INQUEST: An inquest into the circumstances of the death of The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan is set to resume in London today, RTÉ News reports.

6. #PTSB: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said whether Permanent TSB officials appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee “is a matter for them”.

7. #CONSUMERS: The sentiment among Irish consumers fell last month, continuing a see-saw pattern reflecting uncertainty about a range of threats to the economy, according to the latest index from KBC Bank and the ESRI.

8. #JAPAN: A worker at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant has died from cancer after being exposed to radiation.

9. #WRC: A mechanic has been awarded €11,500 in compensation after losing his job following claims he was dismissed because he could not be depended on to turn up to work on time.