Friday 7 September, 2018
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 7 Sep 2018, 7:48 AM
49 minutes ago 2,022 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/topseller
Image: Shutterstock/topseller

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINE GAEL: Fine Gael’s parliamentary party think-in continues in Galway today. Here’s an explainer about the negotiations going on – or not going on – between the party and Fianna Fáil.

2.#BUDGET: The government should stick to its current Budget spending plans as risks to Ireland’s growing economy lurk on the horizon, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

3. #WHITE HOUSE: US President Trump has called on the New York Times to reveal the name of the “coward” who wrote an explosive, anonymous article that has plunged his presidency into crisis yet again.

4. #HOUSING: Eoghan Murphy plans to bring housing units back onto the market with the regulation of the short-term letting market.

5. #MEXICO: Mexican authorities have discovered at least 166 bodies at a mass grave site in Veracruz state, the latest horrifying find in a region hit by bloody drug cartel turf wars.

6. #TWITTER: Twitter has banned Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist best known for calling the 9/11 attacks an inside job and describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax.

7. #HEALTH: Bee venom may be effective in treating atopic eczema, a new study has found.

8. #BRAZIL: Right-wing presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed and seriously injured while campaigning in Brazil yesterday, with police saying the suspect claimed to be acting on orders from God.

