The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AIRBNB: Home-sharing on platforms such as AirBnb will only be allowed where it is a person’s primary residence, under strict new laws to be confirmed by the Housing Minister later today.

2. #SCHOOLS: Questions have been raised as to why tenders to build schools continued to be awarded to Western Business Systems after fire defects had been identified.

3. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A woman who was beaten, stabbed and scalded by her partner has spoken out about the impact the ordeal has had on her.

4. #ÁRAS: Five of the six presidential candidates squared off in the last TV debate of the campaign last night – here’s what happened.

5. #VOTING: Around 2,000 people who are registered to vote on islands off Ireland’s west and northwest coast will have the chance to go to the polls today in the presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

6. #MYANMAR: A genocide against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims is still continuing, UN investigators have said, calling for the issue to be referred to an international tribunal.

7. #SAUDI ARABIA: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denounced the “repulsive” murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and vowed justice will prevail, in his first public comments on the case, without addressing US accusations of a monumental cover-up.

8. #VENEZUELA: President Nicolas Maduro has told the United Nations he would be willing to meet president Donald Trump to try to bridge differences with his US counterpart, after labelling Mike Pence “a madman”.

9. #OFFALY AMBITIOUS: Plans for a Midlands Airport have received the support of Offaly County Council and German company Insite Bavaria. New details revealed to TheJournal.ie show how ambitious plans for an airport in the county would create 5,200 jobs.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.