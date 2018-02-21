The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #GARDAÍ: An Garda Síochána says it won’t comment on the emergence of a video purporting to show a member of the force having sex with a woman near a motorway.

2. #VERSATIS: Thousands have signed a petition supporting a call for pain relief patches to be covered by drug payment and medical card schemes.

3. #DIETS: New evidence suggests that neither low-carb or low-fat diets are superior.

4. #RUSSIA PROBE: A lawyer linked to a former aide to Donald Trump has admitted lying to the FBI.

5. #HE’S RUNNING: President Michael D Higgins will seek a second term as President and will make his intentions known in late May or early June, today’s Irish Times reports.

6. #JAILED: A prolific shoplifter with nearly 200 convictions has been jailed after being caught with a stolen bike that still had part of a fence attached to it.

7. #DEADLY: Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says it’s “absolutely deadly” that there has been a surge in uptake of free optical and dental treatments since self-employed workers and their spouses were added to the scheme.

8. #FEEL LIKE CHICKEN TONIGHT: The KFC chicken shortage in the UK could last all week – but police have asked people not to ring them about it.

9: #LOST CHILDREN: One in seven Irish children is lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect, charity Barnardos says.