The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #EXPLOSION: Four people have died after an explosion at a property in Leicester, police have confirmed.

2. #WEATHER: The government’s National Emergency Coordination Group for Severe Weather is set to meet today, as the country gears up for an “exceptionally cold” week.

3. #COOLOCK: Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Coolock, Dublin last night.

4. #SLIGO: A man has been been charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin in Sligo.

5. #HEROIN: A spike in heroin overdoses in Belfast is being blamed on the Hutch gang, which has been moving more of its drug supply north of the border due to heightened garda attention in Dublin.

6. #BREXIT: UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will today call for Britain to keep tariff-free access to the EU after Brexit, according to excerpts of a much-anticipated address.

7. #ROLLING STONES: It has been confirmed that the Rolling Stones will perform at Croke Park on 17 May.

8. #SHANNON: The government approved 334 applications for military flights to land at Shannon Airport in 2017, representing over a third of the total number of exemptions across all Irish airports for the year.

9. #CORK: Local representative are split on where to put a Luas in Cork city – despite appraisal of the system being nearly a decade away.

