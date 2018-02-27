The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BEAST FROM THE EAST: A status red weather warning, the highest level, could be put in place as Ireland gears itself for the arrival of Storm Emma.

2. #STORM: Older people are being urged to stock up on fuel, and claim the money back from welfare schemes if needed, as temperatures dip ahead of Storm Emma.

3. #ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2013.

4. #NO PULSE: A total of 77 garda stations don’t have access to the Pulse computer system due to problems getting broadband in rural areas.

5. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar by phone ahead of the pending publication of the draft Brexit legal text.

6. #MISSING: Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information that will help find 16-year-old Ned Cash Connors, who has been missing since 29 November.

7. #VIGILANTE GROUPS: More than half (57%) of people in Ireland support the work of online paedophile hunters, according to a new opinion poll.

8. #BILL COSBY: Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby’s 44-year-old daughter, has died from kidney disease in Massachusetts.

9. #SLOVAKIA: Police in Slovakia have launched a murder probe after a leading journalist who investigated high-profile tax fraud was found shot dead along with his fiancée, sending shockwaves through the country.

