The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STORM: A status red snow-ice warning is in place for the entire country as forecasters predict that the nation will be hit with blizzard-like conditions. We’ll be posting live updates here.

2. #TRANSPORT: Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, school and private bus services are all cancelled, here’s what you need to know about transport services affected by the bad weather.

3. #HEALTH: HSE staff will not have to make up the hours they take off this week due to the bad weather, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

4. #THE BEAST: The so-called Beast from the East and Storm Emma are causing the bad weather but are two different things.

5. #WHITE HOUSE: Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s top aides, is resigning as the US president’s communications director.

6. #BREXIT: The European Commission has published the draft Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and the UK, ahead of Britain leaving the EU next year.

7. #LEICESTER: Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over a deadly fire at a shop in Leicester in the UK’s midlands.

8. #BLIZZARD: The bad weather is affecting many plans but people who are due to get married this week are having a particularly stressful few days.

9. #TERRY WOGAN: A much-maligned statue of the late Sir Terry Wogan in Limerick cost almost €60,000 to erect, new figures reveal.