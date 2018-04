The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE MAC STRIFE: Conor McGregor has handed himself into police custody in New York, and is set to face possible assault charges, over last night’s incident at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn.

2. #BRAY HEAD: Dart passengers were left stranded in Co Wicklow for more than three hours last night after the train encountered an issue with overhead wires.

3. #INSIDE INM: Staff at Independent News and Media say there’s a ‘strange atmosphere’ at the company over the recent data breach controversy there.

4. #YOU’RE GONNA BE SORRY: Russia says the UK is ‘playing with fire’ in accusing it of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal without evidence.

5. #SOCIAL FEUDIA: The Hutch/Kinahan feud has now spread to Twitter.

6. #GAZA: Thousands of Palestinians are to rally at Gaza border week after 18 people were killed by Israeli troops.

7. #FREE SPEECH: The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a man can not used a picture of Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler on his blog.

8. #TROUBLE IN STORE: Border gardaí are ‘completely unprepared’ for Brexit.