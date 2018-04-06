  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 6 April, 2018
The 8 at 8: Friday

Welcome to Friday morning – here’s all you need to know.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 6 Apr 2018, 8:03 AM
55 minutes ago 3,061 Views No Comments
shutterstock_756725980 Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE MAC STRIFE:Â Conor McGregor has handed himself into police custody in New York, and is set to face possible assault charges, over last nightâ€™s incident at the Barclayâ€™s Centre in Brooklyn.

2. #BRAY HEAD:Â Dart passengers were left stranded in Co Wicklow for more than three hours last night after the train encountered an issue with overhead wires.

3. #INSIDE INM:Â Staff at Independent News and Media say thereâ€™s a â€˜strange atmosphereâ€™ at the company over the recent data breach controversy there.

4. #YOUâ€™RE GONNA BE SORRY:Â Russia says the UK is â€˜playing with fireâ€™ in accusing it of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal without evidence.

5. #SOCIAL FEUDIA:Â The Hutch/Kinahan feud has now spread to Twitter.

6. #GAZA:Â Thousands of Palestinians are to rally at Gaza border week after 18 people were killed by Israeli troops.

7. #FREE SPEECH:Â The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a man can not used a picture of Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler on his blog.

8. #TROUBLE IN STORE:Â Border gardaÃ­ are â€˜completely unpreparedâ€™ for Brexit.

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâ€™s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
COURTS
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
Collapse of Carillion pushes building contractor Sammon into examinership
GARDAÃ­
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaÃ­ are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
'Weâ€™re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday
DUBLIN
Man arrested after â‚¬27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded â‚¬6,000 for unfair dismissal
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man

