The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE MAC STRIFE:Â Conor McGregor has handed himself into police custody in New York, and is set to face possible assault charges, over last nightâ€™s incident at the Barclayâ€™s Centre in Brooklyn.

2. #BRAY HEAD:Â Dart passengers were left stranded in Co Wicklow for more than three hours last night after the train encountered an issue with overhead wires.

3. #INSIDE INM:Â Staff at Independent News and Media say thereâ€™s a â€˜strange atmosphereâ€™ at the company over the recent data breach controversy there.

4. #YOUâ€™RE GONNA BE SORRY:Â Russia says the UK is â€˜playing with fireâ€™ in accusing it of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal without evidence.

5. #SOCIAL FEUDIA:Â The Hutch/Kinahan feud has now spread to Twitter.

6. #GAZA:Â Thousands of Palestinians are to rally at Gaza border week after 18 people were killed by Israeli troops.

7. #FREE SPEECH:Â The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a man can not used a picture of Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler on his blog.

8. #TROUBLE IN STORE:Â Border gardaÃ­ are â€˜completely unpreparedâ€™ for Brexit.