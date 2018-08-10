The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Timages

1. #ST JOHN OF GODS: A whistleblower has alleged serious wrongdoing has taken place at a St John of Gods disability care centre in the Kildare region.

2. #RYANAIR: Strike action by pilots in five countries, including Ireland, is causing travel chaos across Europe this morning.

3. #FAIRVIEW: A man in his 40s has died after a van collided with fencing in north Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

4. #ISRAEL: Reports suggest a truce has been agreed between Israel and Hamas after two days of intense fighting.

5. #TURN AROUND: A US judge has ordered a deportation plane carrying a mother and daughter to turn around, and has threatened attorney general Jeff Sessions with contempt of court if it does not do so.

6. #TUSLA: The child and family agency has denied withholding child abuse details from gardaí.

7. #UNDERAGE: A bar manager, sacked after his 11-year-old son was seen carrying pint glasses and serving customers, has been awarded €3,270 at the Workplace Relations Commission.

8. #PULL THE PLUG MICHEÁL: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on Micheal Martin to remove its support for the government and call an election after it emerged that a homeless family of eight had been forced to spend the night in Tallaght Garda Station.