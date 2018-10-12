This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Callum batters the country, and man dies in Navan road accident – it’s the 8 at 8.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 12 Oct 2018, 8:03 AM
42 minutes ago 3,204 Views 1 Comment
shutterstock_1059273410 Source: Shutterstock/CarlaVanWagoner

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM CALLUM: The storm has been raging all night. Follow our liveblog for the latest on its effects.

2. #NAVAN: A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Meath

3. #POWER OUT: 30,000 customers are without power as a result of Storm Callum.

4. #FECKERS: Landlords and agencies have started asking people for viewing fees, according to housing group Threshold.

5. #CAESAREANS: Caesarean section incidences have almost doubled globally since 2000

6. #CHARLETON: With the publication of the Charleton Tribunal report yesterday, we run through the judge’s forensic analysis of a national scandal.

7. #HACKED OFF: Speaking of Charleton, one thing is certain from his report – he isn’t overly enamored with journalists.

8. #GROWTH: The pace of economic growth is strong in 2018 as the Central Bank forecasts another 154,000 new jobs.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

