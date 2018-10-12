The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/CarlaVanWagoner

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM CALLUM: The storm has been raging all night. Follow our liveblog for the latest on its effects.

2. #NAVAN: A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Meath.

3. #POWER OUT: 30,000 customers are without power as a result of Storm Callum.

4. #FECKERS: Landlords and agencies have started asking people for viewing fees, according to housing group Threshold.

5. #CAESAREANS: Caesarean section incidences have almost doubled globally since 2000.

6. #CHARLETON: With the publication of the Charleton Tribunal report yesterday, we run through the judge’s forensic analysis of a national scandal.

7. #HACKED OFF: Speaking of Charleton, one thing is certain from his report – he isn’t overly enamored with journalists.

8. #GROWTH: The pace of economic growth is strong in 2018 as the Central Bank forecasts another 154,000 new jobs.

