The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MMA DEATH: The brother of Portuguese fighter Joao Carvalho, who died after a Dublin MMA bout in April 2016, is suing the promoters of that event.

2. #IBRC: The Data Protection Commissioner is expected to investigate a potential data breach at the former Anglo Irish Bank after a complaint was made to her office.

3. #SCHOOLS SCHOOLS SCHOOLS: 42 new primary and secondary schools are to be built by the year 2022 says Richard Bruton. Most of them will be in Dublin.

4. #SYRIA: Donald Trump has spoken with Theresa May over the phone, but has held off on a final decision on whether to launch missile strikes against the beleaguered middle eastern country.

5. #STARDUST: The families of the victims of the 1981 Stardust fire are to seek a fresh inquest.

6. #EASE OFF THE PINTS: A new study shows that Ireland’s weekly drinking limit should be five pints, not 8.5.

7. #GOSSIP GUY: Former FBI director James Comey’s new book is full of juicy revelations which are less than complimentary towards Donald Trump.

8. #HOT/COLD: There’s some actual warm weather on the way next week. Unfortunately it’s also going to lash rain.