The 9 at 9: Monday

Source: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PENTIRE: A vulture fund has ramped up its legal actions against homeowners.

2. #NORTHERN SUMMIT: Leo Varadkar and Theresa May will meet today in Belfast ahead of last-gasp talks aimed at ending the Assembly deadlock.

3. #SHANKILL: A woman has been charged over an incident in which a three-year-old girl was injured over the weekend.

4. #LOUTH: A man has died after his car crashed into a tree in Ardee.

5. #SOUTH AFRICA: Leader Jacob Zuma looks like relinquishing power amid a stream of corruption scandals.

6. #WEATHER: Icy conditions have led to treacherous roads and some public transport cancellations this morning.

7. #LONDON: All flights in and out of London City Airport have been cancelled after the discovery of a World War II bomb.

8. #POOL HIJINKS: Cambodia has deported 10 tourists after police accused them of ‘singing and dancing pornographically’ at a pool party.

9. #LOOKIN’ GOOD: Irish consumer sentiment was at its highest in January since 2001.