The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE BIG THAW: Orange and yellow snow-ice warnings are in effect as a threat of flooding comes with the thaw of snow.

2. #COURT: A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe five years ago.

3. #OSCARS: There was no joy for the Irish nominees at this year’s Oscars as The Shape of Water claimed Best Picture.

4. #HEROIN: Gardaí have voiced concern over the ambiguity of laws surrounding a supervised injecting centre in Dublin.

5. #TRIBUNAL: The Disclosures Tribunal will finally hear from Maurice McCabe today.

6. #ITALY: An Italian general election has left the country in limbo.

7. #UP AND RUNNING: Buses, trains and the Luas are running today, but commuters are being advised to leave plenty of time in case they are delayed.

8. #SEARCH: A search will be carried out today of a site in Castlemartyr, county Cork in the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.

9. #EMERGENCY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is warning that people may be found dead in their homes due to Storm Emma.