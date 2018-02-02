The 9 at 9: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/S_Photo

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #ABUSE CLAIMS: A woman who alleges abused by her father says she is concerned at the lack of progress made by a review into her case ordered last year.

2. #GET OUTTA TOWN: Two Hutch gang members have been told to leave Dublin after a spate of shootings in recent days.

3. #MORE DISCLOSURES: The Irish Times reports that a number of new Garda whistleblowers have claimed serious crimes such as homicides have been investigated as lesser offences within the force.

4. #PADDY MORIARTY: Australian police say it is unlikely that a missing Irish man, who disappeared from his home in the Outback in December, will be found alive.

5. #SHANGHAI: Chinese police have blamed an incident which saw a van in flames plough into pedestrians, injuring 18, on a ‘smoking driver’.

6. #SHOOTING: Police in LA say that a shooting incident involving a 12-year-old at a school was ‘an accident’.

7. #GET MY MEMO?: Donald Trump is set to okay the release of an explosive memo alleging abuse of power from within the FBI.

8. #IBUPROFEN: Pregnant women who take the anti-inflammatory before 24 weeks gestation risk leaving their daughter infertile, new research suggests.

9. #SLENDER MAN: A 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 40 years in a mental hospital for stabbing a friend to appease the fictional ‘Slender Man’.