The 8 at 8: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Alp Aksoy

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #AIB & ISRAEL: An Israeli government minister called on the bank to shut down Irish pro-Palestine accounts.

2. #SLIGO: A man has died after being struck by a car late last night.

3. #WORKPLACE RELATIONS: A woman has been awarded €11,000 after claiming that her employer asked to change her name to ‘something more Irish’.

4. #GRANTLAND: Applications for student grants open today.

5. #EVERYTHING IS FODDER: A shipment of fodder has arrived in Rosslare in a bid to ease the ongoing feed crisis.

5. #LABOUR COURT: A hotel’s security staff, sacked after showing a female guest her own ‘sex tape’, has been awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal.

6. #GO AWAY RAIN: A rainfall warning is in place for eight counties in the south of the country.

7. #FACEBOOK: In the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Mark Zuckerberg has insisted that he’s still the ‘right person’ to lead teh social media giant.

8. #CESSPOOL: The Philippines is set to close its most popular tourist island for six months.