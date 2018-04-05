The 8 at 8: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Alp Aksoy

1. #AIB & ISRAEL:Â An Israeli government minister called on the bank to shut down Irish pro-Palestine accounts.

2. #SLIGO:Â A man has died after being struck by a car late last night.

3. #WORKPLACE RELATIONS:Â A woman has been awarded â‚¬11,000 after claiming that her employer asked to change her name to â€˜something more Irishâ€™.

4. #GRANTLAND:Â Applications for student grants open today.

5. #EVERYTHING IS FODDER:Â A shipment of fodder has arrived in Rosslare in a bid to ease the ongoing feed crisis.

5. #LABOUR COURT:Â A hotelâ€™s security staff, sacked after showing a female guest her own â€˜sex tapeâ€™, has been awarded â‚¬6,000 for unfair dismissal.

6. #GO AWAY RAIN:Â A rainfall warning is in place for eight counties in the south of the country.

7. #FACEBOOK:Â In the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Mark Zuckerberg has insisted that heâ€™s still the â€˜right personâ€™ to lead teh social media giant.

8. #CESSPOOL: The Philippines is set to close its most popular tourist island for six months.