The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM CALLUM:Â The storm is set to batter Ireland with high winds from tonight.

2. #TROUBLE BREWING: Business leaders believe that the Irish economy is set to crash in the next five years.Â

3. #HURRICANE MICHAEL:Â Florida is today counting the cost after being battered by the hurricane which now appears to have blown itself out.

4. #SEAN COX: An Italian man is due in court in Preston today in connection with the assault on the Dunboyne man which left him fighting for his life.

5. #LATE LATE ON TOUR: Ryan Tubridy says he is nervous ahead of presenting RTÃ‰â€™s flagship chat show in London in front of an audience of 1,200.

6. #STARK REALITY: A new study shows that most women in Ireland feel vulnerable because of their gender.

7. #M50:Â Over 5,000 accidents have occurred on the Dublin motorway in the past year.

8. #LEO NAMED:Â Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to be named a witness in a defamation case in Poland, the Irish Times reports.



