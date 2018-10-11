This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Storm Callum set to hit, and man goes on trial over attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox – it’s the 8 at 8 .

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 8:02 AM
14 minutes ago 757 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4279612

shutterstock_1179482083 Source: Shutterstock/Ian Fox

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM CALLUM:Â The storm is set to batter Ireland with high winds from tonight.

2. #TROUBLE BREWING: Business leaders believe that the Irish economy is set to crash in the next five years.Â 

3. #HURRICANE MICHAEL:Â Florida is today counting the cost after being battered by the hurricane which now appears to have blown itself out.

4. #SEAN COX: An Italian man is due in court in Preston today in connection with the assault on the Dunboyne man which left him fighting for his life.

5. #LATE LATE ON TOUR: Ryan Tubridy says he is nervous ahead of presenting RTÃ‰â€™s flagship chat show in London in front of an audience of 1,200.

6. #STARK REALITY: A new study shows that most women in Ireland feel vulnerable because of their gender.

7. #M50:Â Over 5,000 accidents have occurred on the Dublin motorway in the past year.

8. #LEO NAMED:Â Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to be named a witness in a defamation case in Poland, the Irish Times reports.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

