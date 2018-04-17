  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all you need to know this Tuesday morning.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 8:02 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FACEBOOK: The social media giant is set to admit before the Oireachtas it ‘could have done better’ in responding to data concerns in Ireland.

2. #STORMY HANNITY: A hearing in New York concerning a porn star who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump descended into chaos when Trump’s beleaguered lawyer outed Fox News host Sean Hannity as his mysterious ‘third client’.

3. #THE CASTROS: Cuba is on the verge of a new era with no Castro in charge, with Raul, younger brother of Fidel, set to step down this week.

4. #THE RIGHT MOVE: Nearly seven in 10 Irish people believe the IRFU was correct to sack Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

5. #WOMEN’S AID: More than a quarter of all calls to Women’s Aid last year involved abuse by ex-partners.

6. #NOPE: It turns out you can’t be taken off the electoral register by phone.

7. #SYRIA: Chemical weapons inspectors are due in Syria tomorrow, but the US is claiming that Russia may have already ‘tampered’ with the site of an alleged chemical attack.

8. #PLASTIC FOR LUNCH: Scientists have accidentally created a mutant enzyme that eats plastic.

