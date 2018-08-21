The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Nishihama

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HUMILIATED: A woman has been awarded €4,200 for being discriminated against because she was in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment.



2. #GREENOGUE: Dublin Fire Brigade is tackling a major blaze at a recycling centre.

3. #ON YOUR MARKS: Here’s our guide to the various candidates hoping to contest the race for the Irish presidency in the coming months.

4. #I’LL DO IT: Donald Trump says he could take over the investigation into himself if he wanted.

5. #RENTAL TRAP: Here’s how to make sure you don’t fall victim to a fake rental scam.

6. #CLASS IS PERMANENT: Temporary work is ‘not a stepping stone’ to full time employment in Ireland, a new report has found.

7. #GOOGLE: The web giant is being sued for tracking the phone locations of its customers, even those who had specifically requested that such tracking be turned off.

8. #ALL AT SEA: A worker quit his job at an amusement company after his boss took him out to sea in a speedboat in order to question him ‘aggressively’.

9. #SOUTH CAROLINA: A woman out walking her dog has been killed by an alligator.