The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEARCH: Detailed information from a key witness sparked the search on a 40-acre site in Cork for missing Tina Satchwell.



2. #CHILD ABUSE: A number of people remain in custody in connection with the sexual exploitation of children in Limerick.



3. #WEATHER: A snow-ice warning remains in place, but temperatures will reach around eight degrees.

4. #MATTER OF TRUST: Just under half of people trust the government, a new poll reveals.

5. #NUNBERG: A former aide to Donald Trump hit out at the “stupid” President in a series of interviews.

6. #SHOOTING: A man is in hospital after being shot in Dublin city centre.



7. #MAGDALENE: A campaign group set up to support survivors of the Magdalene Laundries is appealing for help funding a two-day event in Dublin later this year.



8. #GIBRALTAR: Today makes the 30-year anniversary of the killings of three unarmed members of the IRA in Gibraltar.



9. #UGANDA: A former child soldier in Joseph Kony’s army has told TheJournal.ie that he would “do what it takes to survive”.